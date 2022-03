DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating after they say multiple shots were fired into a home on Wednesday.

Deputies were sent to the area of Wintergreen Drive for calls of shots fired. According to authorities, it appeared that multiple shots were fired from a vehicle at a home.

Deputies say no one inside the home was hit, and the case is still under investigation.

No further details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.