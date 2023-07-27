DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are looking for a man who went inside a Dollar General in the Hartville area of Darlington County with a handgun and demanded money.

Deputies said the incident happened Wednesday at about 4:00 p.m. and the suspect fled the scene in what deputies said was a newer model Kia with an out of state tag.

Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Department

Deputies describe the man as someone who is possibly 60 years old or older, has long hair, wears a black baseball cap with a blue bandana over it, a dusk mask, a bluish grey T-shit, red shorts, black or dark blue tennis shoes with a pink or red swoosh design on the side, black gloves with some or all of the finger tips cut out, and a white and blue cane in his left hand.

Deputies are asking if anyone has any information on the identity of this man to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.