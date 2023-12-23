DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A man shot himself and two employees at a store in Darlington County following an argument with the employees, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a disgruntled patron of the store got into an argument with the store employees. During the altercation, deputies said the patron pulled out a handgun and shot both employees before shooting himself.

Both employees and the shooter are being treated at a local hospital and the case is still under investigation, deputies said.

SLED is assisting the investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.