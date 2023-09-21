DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The United Stated Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force was conducting an operation in Darlington County attempting to apprehend a wanted federal fugitive when the fugitive pulled into the parking lot of a funeral service, according to deputies.

Deputies said the task force was behind the vehicle driven by the fugitive, and in the process of apprehending him, the fugitive pulled into the Mt. Zion Baptist Church off of Hwy 52 in Dovesville during a funeral service, deputies said.

The fugitive was taken into custody without incident and no one at the funeral service was harmed, deputies said.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said in their Facebook post that the department apologizes to the family and attendees and is thankful for the quick actions of the task force for the safety of all.