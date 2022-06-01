DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An overflow of wastewater sludge occurred in Black Creek in Darlington County the day before the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported that fish had been killed, a DHEC spokesman said.

“The facility notified DHEC late Thursday afternoon that they had experienced a wastewater sludge overflow,” Ron Aiken, DHEC’s media relations director told News13 in an email on Wednesday. “At the time of notification, the overflow had stopped.”

The DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries Section investigated the fish kill on Saturday, DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said. It’s unclear how many fish were killed, and there were deaths in fish across several species.

“Routine environmental readings of the water in the creek Friday afternoon did not indicate abnormal conditions,” Aiken said. “Because of the wastewater sludge overflow, the facility has been asked to conduct additional sampling.”

As of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said no additional dead fish have been found.

Officials have not released the name of the facility connected to the sludge overflow. Aiken said the agency does not issue citations or warning tickets in these kinds of situations.

No additional information was immediately available.