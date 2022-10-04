Investigators were at the scene July 22, 2022, of an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13.

A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called July 22 to investigate a shooting involving a Darlington County deputy on East Old Camden Road in the Hartsville area.

The person who died was 65-year-old Ronnie Dewayne James, of Hartsville, according to officials.

At about 6:56 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., James called dispatch to complain about loud music but was unable to tell dispatchers where the music was coming from, according to the SLED investigative report obtained by News13.

James demanded to speak with the sheriff and a supervisor, according to the documents.

James told the dispatcher “If they cut it on again, I’m gonna find them, and Imma blow their ******* brains out,” according to the report. (Editor’s note: Profanity has been edited out.)

Deputies arrived at James’ home at 7:42 a.m. and were greeted by a family member, according to the report. The deputy went down the hall to talk to James.

James was lying in bed and said to the deputy, “Let me see your hands!” and pointed a pistol at the deputy, according to the report.

Deputies told James to put down the gun but he didn’t comply, so one of the deputies fired his weapon, according to the report. The deputy fired seven shots, hitting James at least five times.

After the shooting, another deputy moved a shotgun, a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver from the immediate reach of James, according to the report.

James was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

One of the two deputies was not waring a body-worn camera at the time of the shooting, but the other deputy was, according to the report. The second deputy’s camera was activated before the shooting.

The deputy who was not wearing a body camera had given it to another deputy to use because that deputy’s was broken, according to the report.

The report notes that James had several health issues, some stemming from past incidents.

The preliminary autopsy report said James died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.