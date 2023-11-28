DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed after driving off the road and overturning their vehicle in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 8:40 a.m. along Highway 403 near Andrews Mill Road, state troopers said. It happened about five miles north of Lamar.

The person was driving north on Highway 403 when they ran off to the right and overturned, state troopers said. They were taken to Carolina Pines Hospital where they later died.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.