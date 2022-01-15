Darlington County coroner IDs driver killed in crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash on East Seven Pines Road in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina High Patrol.

The driver, Sammie Lee Mack, died at the scene of the crash, Darlington County Corner J. Todd Hardee said.

The crash happened about 8 a.m., SCHP Sgt. Sonny Collins said. Mack was driving east in a 2006 Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the car. It ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

No other information was immediately available. The highway patrol and the coroner’s office are investigating.

