HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Duke Energy will be testing its outdoor warning sirens Wednesday at the Robinson Nuclear Plant, according to a news release.

All 59 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound at full volume for three minutes between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. However, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once to ensure they are working properly, the press release reads.

Local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to display Emergency Alert System messages, as this is only a test. In true emergency situations requiring sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast that information to the public.

No public action is required.