DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000.

Between July 23, 2018 and April 2019, Polson is accused of using money belonging to the fire department to to “purchase items that was not agreed on by the department,” according to arrest warrants.

In June, Polson is accused of taking diesel fuel from the department, according to the warrants. Polson was fired in June after the incident, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

The Byrdtown Firefighters Association released the following statement to News13:

“After a transition in leadership within the Association a sum of money that has been raised from volunteers throughout the past was unaccounted for. The Association made the decision to request the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the situation. Shortly after a former member of the Association was arrested.”

Deputies said no other documents or information could be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.