DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing plant in Darlington County will lay off 250 employees in January 2023, according to documents obtained by News13.

The Fiber Industries location in Darlington County issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice, documents show.

“On January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected by the reduction-in-force,” the document reads.

Positions affected by the layoffs include Staple Fiber Formation Technicians, Fiber Formation Technicians and Warehouse Technicians, according to documents.

Fiber Industries is a U.S. fiber manufacturer known for innovative market-leading solutions for the fabric, garment and fashion industry, the website states.