DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Canfor Lumber facility in Darlington County was damaged by fire late Sunday night, authorities said.

Crews from the Palmetto Rural Fire Department, the city of Darlington Fire Department and the Darlington County Fire District District battled were able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes, the Palmetto Rural Fire said in a Facebook post.

Video courtesy of Palmetto Rural Fire Department

Firefighters were called out at 10:37 p.m. Sunday night and found “heavy fire at the debarker,” Palmetto Fire said. Crews stayed on the scene for about three hours.

Darlington County EMS and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance during the fire. No injuries were reported, and no additional information was immediately available.

