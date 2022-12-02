DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in October, the warrants showed. He is charged with furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office.

Green was arrested by agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Thursday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He was released after posting a $15,000 personal recognizance bond, according to online jail records.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, SLED said.

