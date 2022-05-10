DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Darlington County teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to sexual assault charges involving a 16-year-old student, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Anna Patton, 23, entered the plea before 4th Circuit Judge Paul Burch, who sentenced her to five years in prison but suspended it to 30 days in jail. She will also also be on probation for 3.5 years.

She is scheduled to begin serving the sentence on July 1, the AG’s office said.

Patton was arrested in January 2020 and accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with the student between October 2019 and January 2020.