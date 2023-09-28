DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Carrie Bounds was hit by an 18-wheeler on I-95 after trying to get help following a car fire in Darlington County.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the mother’s family during this difficult time. Bounds was from Raeford, North Carolina.

“Carrie was killed instantly, leaving behind three children and a family that loved her greatly,” the fundraiser reads.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/45gz/zapjt-carrie-bounds

If you’re interested in getting in touch with the GoFundMe organizer, the “contact” button on the GoFundMe will send a direct email to them.