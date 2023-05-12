DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grandmother and her 2-year-old grandson were identified as the two victims of a deadly crash Thursday in Darlington County.
The crash happened at the intersection on Highway 52 Bypass and Washington Street, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
Hardee identified the grandmother as 42-year-old Lucesha Hickman. The name of the 2-year-old will not be released because of his age.
