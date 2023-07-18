Darlington County, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction officially began Tuesday on a 90-acre upscale RV resort in Darlington County.

Standing Pines, located near Hartsville, will have more than 100 campsites, including 80 that will be equipped for RVs. The resort will also have a studio cabin, a two-bedroom rental RV that sleeps up to six people and “glamping” sites that include a tent with a mattress and electricity.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Other amenities include a 2,500-square-foot swimming pool with room for more than 150 people; a welcome center, a fishing pond, boat rentals, a bike pump track, a dog park, miniature golf and hiking trails.

Amy Bashor, the resort’s owner and general manager, said the resort will be family oriented.

“What we are looking to create is an idyllic country rest and retreat in today’s busy world … so you can actually spend time with people that you love in a quiet environment that’s close and convenient to everything,” Bashor said.

According to a news release, the initial construction involves connecting to Darlington County Water Services. After that, crews will begin working on roads, internet, utilities, campsites and other amenities.

The resort is expected to open in April 2024. Reservations will be accepted starting in October. More information is available by going to the resort’s website.