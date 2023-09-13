DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with an April shooting that left one man dead, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Tyrone Edwards Jr. is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting, which happened on April 9 on Elmwood Drive near Hartsville. He is being held without bond in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The name of the victim has not been released, but deputies said the person was found dead in a wrecked vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Warrants provided to News13 by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office indicate that the victim was shot once in the chest.

According to the warrants, video and forensic evidence helped lead deputies to arrest Edwards.”

No additional information was immediately available.