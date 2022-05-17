DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man pleaded guilty Monday to a 2018 killing in Lamar and was ordered to spend 12 years in prison, according to the Darlington County Solicitor’s Office.

Devon Rembert pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Germaine McCoy at the Cambridge Apartments in April 2018. Rembert was 16 years old at the time.

He was released on bond from the Darlington County jail in March 2020.

Rembert also has a murder charge pending in the April 2020 killing of a man in the Oates community during an armed robbery, according to Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell. Prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without parole in that case, Bell said.

Rembert was among four people after Willie Jackson was killed on April 9, 2020, at a home on Old Timers Court, authorities said.

Bell said he hopes to go to trial in that case later this year.