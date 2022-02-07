Hartsville man charged with murder after Darlington County bar shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was charged with murder after a shooting at Bar 112 Saturday in Darlington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Devonte Montel Stuckey was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Arthur Carroway, 49, of Hartsville, was killed in the shooting after “some sort of disagreement,” Coroner Todd Hardee said.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.