DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A 36-year-old man charged with murder in a 2019 shooting in Hartsville is on trial in Darlington County, according to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Freddy Ray Harris III allegedly shot Kurt Russell Scholl multiple times at a home on Racetrack Road and stole an SUV, authorities said.

Testimony in the case is expected to continue through Friday, Solicitor Will Rogers said. Harris is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary and grand larceny.

