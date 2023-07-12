DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in the DUI death of a man in December 2020.

Jacob Stone Beasley was arrested on Dec. 29, 2020, and charged with driving under the influence resulting in death after the crash that killed Chapman William Fountain, 24.

The crash happened at about 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, Highway 403 near Weaver Street, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

