DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was killed after two vehicles ran off the road and crashed into ditches early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County, SCHP said.

A 2004 Infinity sedan and a 2014 GMC SUV were traveling north on Ousleydale Road when the two vehicles crashed into each other, according to SCHP. This caused both vehicles to run off the right side of the road and crash into a ditch.

The SUV also crashed into a power pole before overturning, SCHP said. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital where they later died from injuries. Two passengers in the SUV were also taken to a local hospital, but details of their condition are unknown at this time.

According to SCHP, the driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash. A passenger in the sedan was also not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP with assistance from the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

Count on News13 for updates.