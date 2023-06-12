DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man died Monday after a machine he was working on at a local mill collapsed and fell on him, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said in a news release.

Michael Thomas Hinnant, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hardee. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m.

Hardee expressed gratitude for Darlington County’s first responders.

“Our men and women in uniform throughout Darlington County are the best of the best,” he said in the release. “Days like today make me applaud them even more.”

The incident is under investigation.