DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Darlington area on Thursday, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.
The remains were found in a wooded area near Darlington, Hardee said. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said his deputies are working with SLED to determine who the person may be.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here