DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Darlington area on Thursday, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

The remains were found in a wooded area near Darlington, Hardee said. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said his deputies are working with SLED to determine who the person may be.

