DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified the human remains found last week in the woods.

The remains were identified as John Lawrence Barfield, 38, of Darlington, Hardee said. He died on June 7, 2022 and his remains were found Sept. 21 just off of Wine Road in the Darlington area.

Hardee said Barfield’s cause and manner of death are not immediately known.