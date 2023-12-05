DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of an inmate at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center over the weekend has been ruled a suicide, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said.

The name of the person is not being released. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office reported the death on Sunday and said the investigation was being handled by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

No other information was immediately available.