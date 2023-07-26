DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A burglary happened at a Dollar General on North 5th Street in Darlington County, according to Hartsville police.

Even though the store is in Darlington County jurisdiction, Hartsville police were the first on scene, according to an official.

According to police, the incident happened at 4:00 p.m. and no one was injured.

The suspect is a male with gray hair who fled in a Black compact car, police said.