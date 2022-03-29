DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge granted bond Friday to multiple Darlington County murder suspects.

Jalin Mullins was given a $60,000 surety bond Friday by Judge Paul Burch on charges that include murder. He was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Monday night. Special conditions of his bond include no contact with the victim, the victim’s family, witnesses, or co-defendants.

He also must be on house arrest from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., must live with his parents, and has GPS monitoring, according to the bond order.

Mullins is accused of killing 17-year-old Kwelik Bacote in the 900 block of Highway 52 in Darlington in February 2021. A total of five people were charged in the shooting.

News13 reported Monday that Burch also granted bond Friday to a man charged with murder in the death of a hemp farmer in Darlington County in March 2021.

Deangelo Marquell McFarland is accused of killing Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage, North Carolina, who died after being shot in the abdomen near the Hartsville Regional Airport, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Burch told News13 he took into consideration that McFarland’s previous charges in 2017 were dismissed. He added that bonds are not a “punitive measure” and that defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

Burch said when deciding bond, he isn’t deciding if someone is guilty, but whether or not the person is a risk to the community. He also added that in a number of cases, jails are full.

In the case of McFarland, he couldn’t be identified as the person who pulled the trigger, according to Burch, and often asks whether someone charged in a shooting was the actual shooter.

McFarland was released from jail Saturday.