LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water notice in Lamar that was issued due to E coli being detected has been lifted, according to Mayor James Howell.
The notice was lifted after the latest tests returned clean results, Howell said.
Howell believes a contaminated vial or spigot led to the positive test and not the water supply itself.
The exact point of contamination has not been determined, Howell said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.