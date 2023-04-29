LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water notice in Lamar that was issued due to E coli being detected has been lifted, according to Mayor James Howell.

The notice was lifted after the latest tests returned clean results, Howell said.

Howell believes a contaminated vial or spigot led to the positive test and not the water supply itself.

The exact point of contamination has not been determined, Howell said.