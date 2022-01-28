Lamar High School football coach resigns

LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lamar High School Silver Foxes are losing their football coach, the Darlington County School District announced Friday afternoon.

Chad Wilkes, the head varsity football coach, is resigning. Wilkes has coached the team since 2019.

Wilkes is leaving to pursue other coaching opportunities, according to the district.

“Coach Wilkes has done a great job for our football team,” Lamar High School Principal Marlon Thomas said in the announcement. “Under his leadership, our team has earned three region 2A titles and had two upper state title appearances. He is a good man and a good coach. We wish him the best of luck.”

The search for a new football coach will begin immediately.