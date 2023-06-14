A man was arrested for carjacking on Garnet Street in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have arrested and charged a man allegedly involved in a carjacking in May.

J’Quayvias Rahshaad Wingate, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released from jail, according to online records for the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The alleged incident happened on May 21 at Garnet Street near Indian Branch Road, according to warrants provided to News13. Wingate allegedly showed a pistol while demanding the victim’s 2014 Ford Taurus.

No additional information was immediately available.

