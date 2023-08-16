DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened last month in the Leavensworth Road area of Darlington County, according to deputies.
Kelvin Oneal is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said they responded July 14 to a local hospital in reference to a person that had been shot.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
