DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man was arrested April 12 after deputies recovered just under four ounces of meth from his house, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Bobby Ray Wadlington was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and gun charges after deputies found a quantity of pills, marijuana and guns, according to the release.

A search warrant was executed at a residence off Indian Branch Road in the Darlington area of Darlington County, deputies said. The warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Wadlington was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is currently held on bonds totaling more than $60,000.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges may follow.