DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday on drug and weapon charges in connection with a narcotics investigation, deputies said in a news release.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence off Lamar Highway in the Darlington-Area and recovered just under an ounce of meth along with a quantity of pills, marijuana and firearms, according to the release.

Darrell Watford, of Darlington was arrested and charged with meth trafficking, distribution of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, arrest warrants show.

Watford is currently held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is awaiting bond, booking records show.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.