DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested and charged with arson in a September house fire near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire happened on Sept. 28 at the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road, deputies said.
Kelly Russell Gee, 39, of Lugoff, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, according to deputies.
Gee was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Sunday.
No additional information was immediately available. Deputies said the incident is currently pending in Circuit Court.
