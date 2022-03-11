DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with burglary after he broke into homes and was restrained by residents, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Blakney has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, and for the possession of a weapon during a dangerous crime.

Deputies said that they were called at 6 a.m. Thursday to old Age Old Road in the Hartsville area for a burglary. Blakney is accused of breaking into a home, and then entering a second, where he was physically restrained by residents until authorities arrived.

Authorities did not disclose if he stole anything from the residences.

No further information will be released at this time, according to authorities.