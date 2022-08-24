DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with trafficking drugs in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Danikius Trayvon Sutton was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and controlled substances, according to the sheriff’s office.

During a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the area of I Street in the Hartsville area, deputies found an ounce of ecstacy, an ounce of meth, along with cocaine, crack cocaine, spice, pills, and two pounds of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. They also found a stolen Ruger handgun, a Smith & Wesson riffle, and SCCY 9mm handgun.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

No other information was immediately available.