DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two ounces of meth and six firearms were seized Wednesday as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the Florence area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Layne Hilburn was arrested and is facing both weapon and drug charges, according to booking records. There are a total of eight counts against him.

The charges include possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking meth, according to warrants.

Deputies executed the search warrant at a home on Timmonsville Highway in Darlington County, DCSO said.

Hilburn is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges may follow, according to DCSO.