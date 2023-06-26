DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with attempted murder by Darlington County authorities after he allegedly hit a person with his vehicle on purpose.

Justin Ailes was arrested on Friday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in connection with the incident on Ebenezer Road, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office.

The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on June 11, according to a warrant obtained by News13. It accuses Ailes of intentionally running “the victim over with a vehicle causing significant bodily injury.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide any information about the person’s injuries or additional details about the incident.

As of Monday morning, Ailes remained in jail awaiting a bond hearing.