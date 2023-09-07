DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested Thursday morning in Darlington County faces charges in connection with a shooting in August that left a 28-year-old man dead and another person wounded.

Norton Lionell Byrd allegedly shot and killed Jamal Easterling, 28, of Bennettsville, in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office. Another person was shot in the leg during the incident, which happened in the 4000 block of Society Hill Road.

Norton was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday morning and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A court date has not been set, according to online jail records.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

News13 talked to Byrd in 2019 after his uncle, 47-year-old Milton McGee, was hit and killed in Darlington County while trying to help a stranded driver.