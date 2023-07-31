DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies arrested a man Sunday who was wanted for an incident in Hartsville, according to a news release.

Deputies arrested Cartlon Howle, who has been charged with a slew of crimes, including attempted murder and grand larceny of $10,000 or more, according to arrest documents.

A “be on the lookout” was given to Darlington County deputies from Hartsville police for a certain vehicle that was involved in an incident in the city of Hartsville, according to the release.

Shortly after the alert, deputies got a call from dispatch to a residence on Allen Road just outside Hartsville about an assault where shots were fired involving Howle and the same vehicle, deputies said. Deputies found the vehicle shortly after and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

Howle was apprehended after a brief chase, according to deputies.