Man jailed on burglary, drug charges in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man is facing burglary and multiple drug charges after authorities found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and pills while searching his home on Ousleydale Road, Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said.

Deputies charged Adam Spencer Hendrix with trafficking heroine, possession with intent to deliver meth, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree burglary. He also had a warrant for failure to appear in General Session court. He has a previous marijuana conviction, according to the warrants.

Deputies went to Hendrix’s home with a search warrant as part of a burglary investigation, according to copies of arrest warrants obtained by News13. A co-defendant allegedly broke into a home on West Old Camden Road in Hartsville and stole two guns, and some coins before getting into Hendrix’s car and leaving.

As part of their investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for Hendrix’s home, where they found about 4.5 grams of a brown powder consistent with heroin; about one gram of what appeared to be marijuana; about 9.5 grams of a “crystal-looking substance” believed to be meth; and four pills identified as buprenorphine, also known as suboxone.



Hendrix is being without bond on the burglary and heroin charges at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.