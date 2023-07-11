DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop in the Lamar area, deputies said in a news release.

According to Major David Young, Kevin Bell was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking 28 grams or more of fentanyl, trafficking 28 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies said they found nearly an ounce and a half of fentanyl, cocaine and a gun.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bell remained in the Darlington County Detention Center, according to online jail records.