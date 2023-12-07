DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man is accused of shooting and killing a Darlington County woman in what law enforcement is calling a domestic situation.

The shooting happened Wednesday at about 5:15 p.m. on Timmonsville Highway. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said he has seen an increase in domestic incidents in recent years.

Brandon Dewitt is accused of killing Bethanylynn Shaw, a 21-year-old Darlington County 911dispatcher.

Sheriff Hudson said Shaw and Dewitt have two kids together, a one-year-old and four-year-old.

The booking for Dewitt initially said manslaughter but was later changed to murder. Dewitt was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and neglect by a legal custodian.

News13 asked Sheriff Hudson the reason for the change but was told the investigation is ongoing and he can’t provide any more information.

“We can’t just give information out,” Hudson said. “I know you guys have a job to do. And I know there’s people in the public that’s speculating and have their own views as well. But if you want to mess up a case, give too much information and it will mess it up. The solicitor’s office and the attorneys will blame us.”

Hudson said Dewitt had his first appearance in court Thursday and Dewitt was read his rights, his warrants were read, and he was told he could hire a private attorney or get a public defender.

Hudson said a court date for Dewitt is expected in the first half of 2024.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.