DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was found shot at a residence in the Hartsville area of Darlington County died at the hospital Sunday afternoon, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed to News13.

The man was found on Elmwood Drive, Hardee said. His identity was not immediately available.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are investigating, Hardee said.

Count on News13 for updates.