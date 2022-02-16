Man who shot at officers in Darlington County in 2019 sentenced to 20 years in prison

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man who shot at deputies during a pursuit in the Hartsville area in June 2019 could spend up to 20 years in prison, according to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s office.

Robert E. Hendricks, 44, of Patrick, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree burglary; and first-degree assault and battery. He was given consecutive sentences of 15 years on the burglary charge and five years for the assault-and-battery charge.

Hendricks fled from police after breaking into a Jeep dealership located on Highway 151, the Solicitor’s Office said. During the pursuit involving Hartsville police and Darlington County sheriff’s deputies, he fired at officers “in an attempt to evade arrest,” the Solicitor’s Office said.

Hendricks was later caught with the help of a Florence County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

“Law enforcement officers place their lives at risk every day to protect this community” Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers said. “Violent offenders like Robert Hendricks must be incarcerated to protect everyone, from the victims whose lives and livelihood are violated, to our brave officers who meet the threat head-on.”