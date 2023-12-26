DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who shot himself and two employees at a store in Darlington County following an argument with the employees has died, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Hardee identified the man as 55-year-old Lavern Joint of Darlington.

Deputies said a disgruntled Joint entered Dream Mart in Dovesville Saturday and got into an argument with the store employees. During the altercation, deputies said Joint pulled out a handgun and shot both employees before shooting himself.

Both employees are being treated at a local hospital and the case is still under investigation, deputies said. The current condition of the two employees is unknown at this time.

SLED is assisting inthe investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.