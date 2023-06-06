LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who stole an entire stack of lottery tickets from  Yogi Foodmart in Lamar and fled has been found, according to deputies. 

According to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Christopher Locklair was arrested Tuesday and charged with strong arm robbery and criminal conspiracy. 

Deputies said the case is still under investigation.

