LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who stole an entire stack of lottery tickets from Yogi Foodmart in Lamar and fled has been found, according to deputies.
According to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Christopher Locklair was arrested Tuesday and charged with strong arm robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Deputies said the case is still under investigation.
