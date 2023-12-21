DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man was arrested Wednesday in Darlington County after authorities said he led them on a high-speed pursuit with an infant in his vehicle and intentionally hit three sheriff’s office vehicles in the process.

Alex Paul Henry was driving a pickup truck pulling a car hauler in the pursuit, which began when sheriff’s deputies in Lee County tried to pull him over, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. The chase ended on the Lamar Highway near Highway 52 just inside the city limits of Darlington.

According to arrest warrants, Henry sideswiped one deputy’s vehicle, backed into another one and tried to push another one out of the way as he tried to get away.

Darlington County authorities became involved after being notified about the pursuit by Lee County deputies, who said he was wanted out of another county. It’s unclear why he was wanted.

Darlington County deputies charged Henry with child endangerment and three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for allegedly hitting the three sheriff’s office vehicles. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. A bond was not listed on the jail’s website.